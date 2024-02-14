UPSC Civil Services Examination, CSE 2024, notification releasing today

UPSC CSE 2024 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will issue the detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) today, February 14. The application process for the CSE Prelims and for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims through CSE is also expected to begin today on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE 2024 Notification live updates. UPSC CSE 2024: UPSC Civil Services Examination notification releasing today on upsc.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the exam calendar of the commission, the last date to apply for CSE Prelims is arch 5 and the examination will take place on May 26.

More information about the number of vacancies, examination scheme, etc will be mentioned in the notification.

UPSC CSE 2024: Eligibility

Nationality

A candidate must be a citizen of India to apply for the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service

For other services, the candidate must be

Acitizen of India or

A subject of Nepal, Bhutan or

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 to permanently settle in India or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam, intending to settle in India permanently.

Age limit

The candidate must be at least 21 years old and not more than 32 years old on the cut-off date Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserve category candidates.

Educational qualifications