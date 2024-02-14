UPSC Civil Services Examination, CSE 2024, notification releasing today
Application forms for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, CSE 2024, will be issued today on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC CSE 2024 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will issue the detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) today, February 14. The application process for the CSE Prelims and for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims through CSE is also expected to begin today on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE 2024 Notification live updates.
As per the exam calendar of the commission, the last date to apply for CSE Prelims is arch 5 and the examination will take place on May 26.
More information about the number of vacancies, examination scheme, etc will be mentioned in the notification.
UPSC CSE 2024: Eligibility
Nationality
A candidate must be a citizen of India to apply for the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service
For other services, the candidate must be
- Acitizen of India or
- A subject of Nepal, Bhutan or
- A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 to permanently settle in India or
- A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam, intending to settle in India permanently.
Age limit
The candidate must be at least 21 years old and not more than 32 years old on the cut-off date Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserve category candidates.
Educational qualifications
- The candidate must have a graduate degree from a recognised university.
- Candidates with recognised professional qualifications (engineering, medical, etc.) can also apply.
- Candidates who have appeared at the qualifying examination but whose results are awaited can also appear in the Prelims examination, provided they can submit proof of qualification in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF 1) for the Main examination.
- In exceptional cases, the UPSC may allow a candidate who does not have any of the foregoing qualifications, provided that the candidate has passed an examination conducted by any other institution, the standard of which justifies the admission to the Civil Services Examination.
- Candidates who have MBBS or any other equivalent professional examination degree but have not completed their internship by the time of the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be provisionally admitted to the examination and they will have to submit the original degree or a certificate from the concerned competent authority at the time of interview.