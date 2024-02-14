UPSC CSE prelims 2024 notification: From eligibility criteria to key dates. here are the highlights for candidates

If you have been aspiring to crack the UPSC Civil Service Examinations, your chance to do so may have finally arrived - the Union Public Service Commission has officially begun the registrations for CSE Prelims 2024 on its official website upsconline.nic.in. In a notification released today, the commission has invited UPSC aspirants to apply for the examinations, provided they meet all eligibility conditions for admission to examinations, before March 5, 2024, at 6 pm. UPSC CSE 2024: Registrations for the Civil Services Examinations (Prelims) 2024 have begun. Candidates must visit upsconline.nic.in.to apply. (File Photo)

Through the examinations, the commission seeks to fill 1,056 vacancies. Now, it is understandable that UPSC aspirants may have several queries concerning the admission process, eligibility criteria, key dates, and vacancy details, among other things. In this article, we will bring you all the highlights from the notification to make it easy for you on the road to success.

HOW DO YOU APPLY?

As already mentioned, the first step to submit your applications is to visit the website upsconline.nic.in. Remember that it is mandatory for applicants to register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, before proceeding to fill up the online application for the examination. If a candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the application.

Any modification in the OTR profile is allowed only once in lifetime after registration in OTR Platform. The change in OTR profile data shall be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window.

Modifications in any filed of the application form can also be made following the submission. As per the notice, the Commission has extended the facility of making correction on the application form for CSE 2024 examination from next day of the closure of the application window. This window will remain open for 7 days from 06.03.2024 to 12.03.2024.

Once submitted, candidates cannot withdraw their applications.

Documents required for application: Details of State/Central government issued Photo ID Card - Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/etc. The Photo ID Card will be used for all future reference. Candidates are also advised to carry the Photo ID Card while appearing for Examination/Personality Test.

PHOTOGRAPHS IN APPLICATION FORM:

The uploaded photograph of the candidate should not be more than 10 days old from the start of the online application process.

Name of candidate and the date on which the photograph was taken should be clearly mentioned on the photograph.

The candidate’s face should occupy 3/4th of the space in the photograph.

Candidates must ensure that their appearance must match with their photograph at each stage of the Examination Process – Preliminary, Main and Interview/Personality Test.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Nationality : For IAS, IFS and IPS - Citizen of India. For other posts, a candidate must be either an Indian citizen, subject of Nepal, subject of Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. A certificate of eligibility must be issued by the Government of India.

: For IAS, IFS and IPS - Citizen of India. For other posts, a candidate must be either an Indian citizen, subject of Nepal, subject of Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. A certificate of eligibility must be issued by the Government of India. Age limits: Attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2024.

Attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations: OBC - 3 years, SC/ST - 5 years, PWBD - 10 years

OBC - 3 years, SC/ST - 5 years, PWBD - 10 years Number of attempts: General – 6, OBC – 9, SC/ST – unlimited, PWBD – 9

General – 6, OBC – 9, SC/ST – unlimited, PWBD – 9 Education qualifications: A graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

APPLICATION FEE: Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs. 100 either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment facilities.

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

RESTRICTIONS ON APPLICATIONS: Candidate appointed to the Indian Administrative Service or the Indian Foreign Service will not be eligible to appear in CSE 2024.

VACANCY DETAILS:

Total number of vacancies: 1,056

Vacancies reserved for PWD category: 40 vacancies (6 Vacancies for candidates with blindness and low vision, 12 Vacancies for deaf and hard of hearing, 9 Vacancies for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, and 13 Vacancies for multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness.

The Commission states that the final number of vacancies may be changed after getting firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities.

Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes. Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the Economically Weaker Sections and Persons with Benchmark Disability in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government, stated the commission.

KEY DATES TO REMEMBER:

Application form opening day: February 14, 2024.

Last day of application submission: March 5, 2024, 6 PM.

Modification in application form: March 6 – March 12, 2024.

Preliminary examination: May 26, 2024

