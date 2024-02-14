 UPSC IFS Exam 2024 registration begins, direct link to apply here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
UPSC IFS Exam 2024 registration begins, direct link to apply here

UPSC IFS Exam 2024 registration begins, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2024 02:37 PM IST

UPSC IFS Exam 2024 registration begins at upsc.gov.in. The direct link and notification is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the UPSC IFS Exam 2024 on February 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Forest Service Examination can do it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Exam 2024 registration begins, direct link to apply here
UPSC IFS Exam 2024 registration begins, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is till March 5, 2024. The correction window will open on March 6 and will close on March 12, 2024. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination will be conducted on May 26, 2024.

Direct link to apply for UPSC IFS Exam 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for IFS must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 32 years as on August 1, 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates applying for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is 100/-. The fee should be paid either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
