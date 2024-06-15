Directorate of Education, Manipur Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 2240 posts at manipureducation.gov.in

Directorate of Education, Manipur will close the registration process Teacher posts on June 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Primary Teacher and Pre-Primary Teacher can find the direct link through the official website of Directorate of Education, Manipur at manipureducation.gov.in. DoE, Manipur Teacher Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 2240 posts

The registration process was started on May 27, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 2240 posts in the organization out of which 1000 posts of Primary Teacher and 1140 posts of Pre-Primary Teacher will be filled.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

DoE, Manipur Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Directorate of Education, Manipur at manipureducation.gov.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the direct links to apply for Primary and Pre Primary Teacher will be given.

Enter the website name on the browser and click on enter.

Once done, the page to apply will open.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Education, Manipur.