Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
SLAT 2024: Symbiosis Law School, Pune releases first merit list for BA/BBA LLB at symlaw.ac.in, link to check list here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Jun 15, 2024 07:03 PM IST

The SLAT 2024 first merit list has been released at symlaw.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the list via the direct link given below.

The Symbiosis International University, School, Pune, (a constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University) has released the first merit list of the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2024 for BA/BBA LL.B. (Hons) courses. Candidates who took the exam can check the results and full merit list by visiting the official website at symlaw.ac.in.

SLAT 2024; The first merit list has been released at symlaw.ac.in.
To check the merit list, candidates will need to enter their Login ID and Password.

Direct link to check the SLAT 2024 merit list

It may be mentioned here that This year, the exam the SLAT 2024 was conducted from May 5 and May 11, 2024 across various test centres in India. Individuals could appear for the exam twice, both on May 5 and May 11.

How to download the SLAT 2024 first merit list:

  • Visit the official website of Symbiosis Law School, Pune.
  • Click on the link that says ‘First Merit List of BA / BBA LL.B (Hons)’ on the home page.
  • On the login page, enter your SLAT ID and password.
  • The SLAT 2024 first merit list will appear on a new screen.
  • Check your result from the merit list displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

