MHT CET Results 2024: PCM, PCB scorecards releasing today at cetcell.mahacet.org, check time, details here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be announcing MHT CET Results 2024 today, June 16, for PCM, PCB groups. As notified by the board, the MHT CET scorecards will be released at 6 PM. When released, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org and portal.maharashtracet.org. MHT CET Results 2024 latest updates MHT CET Results 2024: The results of both PCM, PCB groups will be declared today at 6 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org. (HT file image)

To check their results, candidates will need to enter details such as their MHT CET application number and password as log in credentials.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Notably, results of PCB and PCM streams will be announced together. The he MHT CET scorecard will include details like the score of the candidate, subject-wise marks, and percentile, among others. Moreover, the board is also expected to release a toppers’ list along with the results.

Also read: GPAT Answer Key 2024 released at natboard.edu.in, objection window date, other details here

The MHT CET 2024 was conducted from April 22 to April 30, 2024 for PCB Group, and May 2 to May 16, 2024 for PCM Group. The MHT-CET 2024 Examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The answer key was released on May 21 and the objection window was closed on May 24 for PCB and May 26 for PCM group.

Also read: SLAT 2024: Symbiosis Law School, Pune releases first merit list for BA/BBA LLB at symlaw.ac.in, link to check list here

After the results are declared, qualified candidates will need to appear for the MHT CET counselling 2024 based on which admission will be considered.

To check the scorecards, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on MHT CET Result 2024 link for PCM, PCB groups.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.