MHT CET Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB results today
MHT CET Result 2024 Live Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET result 2024 today, June 16. The MHT CET 2024 scorecards, after the official announcement of the result, will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org and portal.maharashtracet.org. The results of PCB and PCM streams will be announced together....Read More
“The result of MHT-CET 2024 will be published on 16-06-2024 at 6 pm,” reads a message displayed on the official website.
To check the MHT CET result, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
How to check MHT CET result 2024
Go to the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.
Open the MHT CET Result 2024 link for PCM or PCB group given on the home page.
A new page will open. Enter your login details.
Submit and check your result.
The entrance test was held from April 22 to April 30, 2024 for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group and from May 2 to 16, 2024 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group.
Check the latest updates on MHT CET result 2024 below
MHT CET Result 2024 Live: List of websites
cetcell.mahacet.org
portal.maharashtracet.org
MHT CET Result 2024 Live: Date of objection window
The window to raise objections was till May 24 for PCB and May 26 for PCM group.
MHT CET Result 2024 Live: When was Answer Key released?
The MHT CET answer key was released on May 21, 2024.
MHT CET Result 2024 Live: Exam was conducted in 2 shifts
The MHT CET exams was conducted in 2 shifts - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
MHT CET Result 2024 Live: Results of PCM, PCB to be announced together
The results of both PCB and PCM streams will be announced together.
MHT CET Result 2024 Live: What does the official website say about the results?
The official website has issued an alert which reads, “The result of MHT-CET 2024 will be published on 16-06-2024 at 6 pm.”
