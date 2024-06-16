MHT CET result 2024 live: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB results today

MHT CET Result 2024 Live Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET result 2024 today, June 16. The MHT CET 2024 scorecards, after the official announcement of the result, will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org and portal.maharashtracet.org. The results of PCB and PCM streams will be announced together....Read More

“The result of MHT-CET 2024 will be published on 16-06-2024 at 6 pm,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

To check the MHT CET result, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

How to check MHT CET result 2024

Go to the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.

Open the MHT CET Result 2024 link for PCM or PCB group given on the home page.

A new page will open. Enter your login details.

Submit and check your result.

The entrance test was held from April 22 to April 30, 2024 for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group and from May 2 to 16, 2024 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group.

Check the latest updates on MHT CET result 2024 below