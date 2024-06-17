UGC NET June Exam 2024 tomorrow, check reporting time and 6 important exam day guidelines

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct UGC NET June Exam 2024 tomorrow, June 18, 2024. The admit card for the same has been released last week and can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June Exam 2024 tomorrow, check reporting time and exam day guidelines(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

UGC NET exam for 83 subjects will be conducted in a single day in two shifts. First shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

All the appearing candidates can check the reporting time and exam day instructions here.

Reporting Time

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. Registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.

Exam day guidelines