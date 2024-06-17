UGC NET June Exam 2024 tomorrow, check reporting time and 6 important exam day guidelines
UGC NET June Exam 2024 will be conducted tomorrow, June 18, 2024. Check reporting time and 6 important exam day guidelines here.
National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct UGC NET June Exam 2024 tomorrow, June 18, 2024. The admit card for the same has been released last week and can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET exam for 83 subjects will be conducted in a single day in two shifts. First shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.
All the appearing candidates can check the reporting time and exam day instructions here.
Reporting Time
The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. Registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.
Exam day guidelines
- Candidates appearing for the examination should carry their admit card to the exam centre.
- Appearing candidates should also carry one passport size photograph, PAN card/ Driving License/Passport/ Aadhaar Card. The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the Admit Card.
- A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit on their allocated seat only.
- Candidates should take their seat immediately after opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay etc, they are likely to miss some of the general instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls.
- The candidate should ensure that the question paper available is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of question paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.
- No use of attempted use of any electronic device should be done by candidates after entering the exam centre.
