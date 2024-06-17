Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024: Objection window opens at ptetvmou2024.com, direct links here

Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota will open the Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024 objection window. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of Rajasthan PTET at ptetvmou2024.com. Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024: Objection window opens, direct links here

The last date to raise objection can be done till June 19, 2024. Candidates can login to the website and pay the prescribed non-refundable fee of Rs. 100/- per question along with proof of authentic books from 12 midnight on June 17. Objections lodged without required proof/fee/without online/by anyone other than the candidates who appeared in the examination will not be considered. The fee deposited for objection will not be refunded.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise the objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET at ptetvmou2024.com.

Click on 4year course or 2 year course link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get fill objection form.

Click on the link and login to the account.

Fill the objection form and submit the necessary documents to support the answer.

Make the payment of processing fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any technical difficulty in filing the above online objection, candidates can contact by email at ptet2024@vmou.ac.in or phone number 0744-2471156, 6367026526.

The answer key for the same was released on June 15, 2024. Rajasthan PTET was conducted on June 9, 2024 for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan PTET.