WBJEE Counselling 2024: Registration ends today on wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Counselling 2024: The registration fee payment, choice filling and choice locking will also end today.
Registrations for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) counselling 2024 will be closed today, July 16. JEE Main and WBJEE qualified candidates eligible for admission to participating institutions of the state can apply for the counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The round 1 seat allotment results of WBJEE counselling will be announced on July 19. After that, the selected candidates need to pay the seat acceptance fee between July 19 and 24.
WBJEE Counselling 2024: How to apply
Visit the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in
Now, open the WBJEE exam page
Open the ‘Online Registration & Choice Filling for WBJEE Counselling 2024’ page given under the candidate activity board.
Provide the requested details and sign in
Register, make payment of the fee and proceed to fill choices.
The registration fee for WBJEE round 1 counselling is ₹500 and it is non-refundable under any circumstance.
WBJEE counselling will be held in three rounds. The seat allotment result for the second round will be declared on July 26 and the third or mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on August 3.
