WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 schedule released at wbjeeb.in, registration begins today

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has released the WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 schedule. The registration process begins today, September 20, 2024. Candidates can check the schedule and apply for the counselling round through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 schedule released, registration begins today

The registration process will end on September 24, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility will begin on September 23 and end on September 24, 2024. The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 26, 2024.

The seat acceptance fee must be paid and reported to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission from September 26 to September 29, 2024.

WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Click on WBJEE JECA Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for counselling is ₹500/-, which is not refundable under any circumstances.

As per the official brochure, registration is allowed only at the beginning of the first round. Registration is mandatory for counselling and admission. A candidate not registered within the pre-declared registration period will not be considered for allotment of any seat at any round under any circumstances.

This counselling process is conducted for admission to an MCA course in Government, Self-financing, Private, or university institutions in West Bengal. Candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB for more details.