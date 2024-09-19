Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP EdCET 2024 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 19, 2024 04:54 PM IST

AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2 registration begins. The direct link to apply is given here.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2 registration process on September 19, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EdCET 2024 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins, direct link here
AP EdCET 2024 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for Phase 2 web counselling is September 21, 2024. The verification of certificates will begin on September 20 and will close on September 22, 2024. The web options can be exercised from September 23 to September 25, 2024, and can be changed on September 26, 2024.

The allotment of seats for the second and final phase of counselling will be displayed on September 28, 2024 and self-reporting and reporting to colleges can be done from September 28 to October 3, 2024.

Direct link to apply for AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2

AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2: How to apply

To apply for the counselling process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and login to the account.
  • Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The processing fee is 1200/- for OC/BC category candidates and 600/- for SC/ST/Ph category candidates. The payment of processing fee should be done online by credit card/debit card/(or) net banking. Enter A.P. Ed.CET – 2024 Hall Ticket number and rank. Click on pay fee online, and it will direct you to the payment gateway.

Official Schedule Here

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On