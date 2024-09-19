AP EdCET 2024 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2 registration process on September 19, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EdCET 2024 Counselling: Phase 2 registration begins, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for Phase 2 web counselling is September 21, 2024. The verification of certificates will begin on September 20 and will close on September 22, 2024. The web options can be exercised from September 23 to September 25, 2024, and can be changed on September 26, 2024.

The allotment of seats for the second and final phase of counselling will be displayed on September 28, 2024 and self-reporting and reporting to colleges can be done from September 28 to October 3, 2024.

AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2: How to apply

To apply for the counselling process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EdCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EdCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee is ₹1200/- for OC/BC category candidates and ₹600/- for SC/ST/Ph category candidates. The payment of processing fee should be done online by credit card/debit card/(or) net banking. Enter A.P. Ed.CET – 2024 Hall Ticket number and rank. Click on pay fee online, and it will direct you to the payment gateway.