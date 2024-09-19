NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has released the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result on its official website. The choice filling and locking facility was done from September 6 to September 16, 2024.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and registered for the Round 2 counselling can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in and find the direct link to check the seat allotment result.

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,” mentioned an official notice.

Direct Link to check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result

In case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates may immediately inform to MCC of DGHS up to 10 am of 20.09.2024 through email on mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The registration process for Round 2 started on September 13, 2024, and ended on September 16, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility was done from September 6 to September 16, 2024.

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

