The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will release the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result on September 19, 2024. Candidates who have registered for Round 2 counselling can find the direct link to check the seat allotment result on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in after it is released. NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to check(HT file)

The reporting and joining of candidates can be done from September 20 to September 27, 2024 and verification of joined candidates data will be done from September 28 to September 30, 2024.

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It is also mandatory for candidates to physically report to the college along with the original documents to confirm the allotted seat. No other person in place of the candidate shall be allowed to submit the documents for admission on the candidate's behalf.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 2 can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 2 to round 3 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.

The registration process for Round 2 started on September 13 and ended on September 16, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility was done from September 6 to September 16, 2024. The processing of seat allotment was done from September 17 to September 18, 2024.