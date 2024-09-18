IIM Raipur, Academy of Digital Health Sciences partner to launch the 4th Batch of Digital Health Programmes

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has joined hands with the Academy of Digital Health Sciences to launch the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Digital Health (PGCPDH) and Diploma Programme in Digital Health (DPDH). IIM Raipur, Academy of Digital Health Sciences join hands to announce the 4th Batch of Digital Health Programmes.

The one-year PGCPDH and DPDH will equip future leaders with a comprehensive understanding of the evolving digital health landscape.

Notably, the registrations for both programmes began on August 1, 2024, and classes will begin from November this year.

Also read: Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate exam 2024 October schedule released, check detailed timetable here

As per a press release, both programmes are aimed at providing in-depth exposure to learners through a wide range of medical and technological areas, including telemedicine, data analytics, digital health policies, entrepreneurship, and more, through comprehensive online classes.

Also read: General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated to pass exams with flying colours

Assessment will be done through a quiz at the end of each chapter and module Dissertation/ Internship of 4 weeks.

There will be three levels of the curriculum:

Basic Level: It will delve on the theoretical aspects of digital health.

Advanced Level: Will focus on the technological and management aspects of digital health.

Professional Level: Will comprise the application aspects of digital health with use cases.

Moreover, participants of PGCPDH and DPDH will also have the opportunity to attend a three-day personal immersion programme at IIM Raipur offering them hands-on learning and networking opportunities.

Also read: HPSC PGT Result 2024 for subject knowledge test out at hpsc.gov.in, direct link here

Speaking about the programmes, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director at IIM Raipur said that the collaboration with Academy of Digital Sciences reflects on IIM Raipur’s focus on improving Indian Healthcare ecosystem.

“The programmes co-developed are a perfect blend of technological and traditional knowledge, giving participants the best of both worlds. I would encourage the students to embrace this chance to deepen their knowledge, expand their networks, and build themselves as a future leader in this transformative field,” he said.

Who is eligible?

Candidates possessing a graduation degree or its equivalent with the age of 25 years as on February 2024 can apply for the Diploma Programme in Digital Health, states the release.

Notably, applicants with professional degrees are exempted from the minimum age criteria.

For PG Certificate Programme in Digital Health, candidates possessing Graduation degree or its equivalent with work experience of minimum two years as Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Managers working in Healthcare Settings Paramedics & Allied Healthcare Professionals, Healthcare IT Professionals, Med-tech Professionals, Pharmaceutical Industry Professionals, Clinical Informatics Professionals, Hospital Administrators Academicians & Researchers in Healthcare, Healthcare Consultants/ Advisors, Healthcare Policy Makers, Public Sector Leaders, Community Health Centre Heads, and Primary Health Centre Heads can apply.

For more information, candidates are advised visit the official website of IIM Raipur.