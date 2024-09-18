Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate exam 2024 October schedule released, check detailed timetable here

The Telangana Open School Society, TOSS, Hyderabad has released the SSC and intermediate October exam timetable for the day session on Wednesday, September 18. Candidates appearing in the examinations can check the schedule on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org. Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate exam 2024 October schedule has been released, Candidates can check detailed timetable here.

The TOSS wrote in an official notice, “Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) is now pleased to announce the day/session-wise timetable for the upcoming theory and practical examinations for SSC and Intermediate levels, scheduled for October 2024. These examinations will be conducted from 03/10/2024 to 09/10/2024. The theory examinations are scheduled to take place in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session: From 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Afternoon Session: From 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Practical Examinations are scheduled from 16/10/2024 to 23 /10/2024.”

As per the schedule, the examinations will be conducted from October 3 to October 9 in two shifts. Shift one starts from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The practical examinations will be held from October 16 to October 23, 2024.

SSC examination will begin with language exams in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Marathi on October 3. The Intermediate exams will also start with language exams namely Telugu, Urdu, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, both SSC and intermediate examinations will end with vocational subjects.

The detailed schedule is given below: