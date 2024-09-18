Haryana Public Service Commission has declared the HPSC PGT Result 2024 for the subject knowledge test. Candidates who have appeared for the subject knowledge test can check the roll number on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC PGT Result 2024 for subject knowledge test out at hpsc.gov.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official notice, the subject knowledge test for 12 posts of PGT in subject of fine arts for Rest of Haryana Cadre and 4 posts of PGT in the subject of Fine Arts for Mewat Cadre, 87 posts of PGT in the subject of Music for rest of Haryana Cadre and 4 posts of PGT in the subject of Music for Mewat cadre in the Secondary Education Department was conducted on September 12, 2024.

The candidates who have been declared qualified will have to appear for the interview or viva-voca round, subject to the fulfilment of all other eligibility conditions.

HPSC PGT Result 2024 for subject knowledge test: How to check

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Click on HPSC PGT Result 2024 for subject knowledge test links available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates can check the roll number and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

India Post GDS Result 2024: Merit list 2 out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link here

The official notice reads, “where no post for any reserved category is available, the candidate applying in that particular category, have been considered as General category candidates, subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions (except fee), as meant for general category candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.