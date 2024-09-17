India Post GDS Result 2024: Merit list 2 out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, direct link here

India Post has released India Post GDS Result 2024 merit list 2 on September 17, 2024. The List 2 for India Post Gramik Dak Sevek recruitment 2024 has been released for all circles except Haryana and Jammu Kashmir. Candidates who have appeared for India Post GDS recruitment 2024 and wish to check the merit list can visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS Result 2024: Merit list 2 out, direct link here

The official website reads, “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024 : List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu Kashmir).”

India Post GDS Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have registered themselves for the recruitment process can check the list 2 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

On the home page, click on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available.

Click on the state and on the division.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names or roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first merit list was released on August 22, 2024. All the candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for physical verification. The dates for this will be sent to the candidates' registered mobile numbers via SMS.

India Post will fill 44,228 Gramik Dak Sevak vacancies across its 23 postal circles through the recruitment drive. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.