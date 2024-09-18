KEA KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 on September 18, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 2 counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KEA KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result out

Candidates who have specific objections may mail it to keaauthority-ka@nic.in before 10 am on September 19, 2024 with all the details.

As this is the provisional seat allotment result, candidates should not report to the provisionally allotted college. The second-round final seat allotment result will be published after the objections are verified and confirmed.

KEA KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the KCET, Karnataka NEET UG 2024 provisional seat allotment result for Round 2 link on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your provisional seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The caution deposit of ₹1 lakh for medical seats and ₹50000/—for SC/ST candidates was paid from September 9 to September 11, 2024. The rearrangement of options like modifying, deleting, or re-ordering options was done from September 8 to September 11, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of KEA.