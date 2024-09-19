AIAPGET 2024 final seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at aaccc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC, will release the AIAPGET 2024 final seat allotment result for Round 1 on September 19, 2024. Candidates who have registered for Round 1 can check the result link on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in after it is released. AIAPGET 2024 final seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check (HT file)

DU UG Admission 2024: Last date to apply for spot round 1 at admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the institute from September 20 to September 25, 2024. The verification of joined candidate data by AACCC/NCISM/NCH will be done from September 26 to September 27, 2024.

AIAPGET 2024 final seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AIAPGET 2024 final seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Check: IIM Raipur, Academy of Digital Health Sciences partner to launch the 4th Batch of Digital Health Programmes

The Round 1 registration process started on September 10 and ended on September 16, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility was from September 11 to September 16, 2024. The processing of seat allotment was done from September 17 to September 18, 2024. The provisional seat allotment result was announced on September 17, and candidates were asked to report discrepancies by September 18, 2024.

As per the official notice, after the final result is declared, candidates can download the Provisional Allotment Letter from the AACCC-PG portal and approach the allotted institute for the admission procedure. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of AACCC.