DU UG Admission 2024: Last date to apply for spot round 1 at admission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi will close the online registration process for the first round of spot admissions today. As per the counselling schedule, the application process started at 10 am on September 18 and will close at 11:59 pm on September 19. Eligible candidates can apply for DU UG spot admissions on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2024: Registration for spot round 1 ends today at admission.uod.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here's the direct link to apply for spot round 1 of DU UG admission 2024

As per the admission schedule, the list of vacant seats was displayed at 10 am on September 18 after which candidates were allowed to apply for admissions through their dashboards.

Seat allotment results for DU UG spot round 1 will be displayed on Saturday, September 21, at 3 pm. Candidates need to accept the allotted seat by 11:59 pm on September 22.

Applications for the first round will be verified and approved by DU colleges by 4:59 pm on September 23. The last date for candidates to make payment of the fee is September 24 (4:59 pm).

All candidates who get a seat in the first round must accept it. Those who do not accept the seat in the first round of spot admissions will be out of the admission process. Further, there will be no provision for withdrawal or degradation of seats allotted in the spot rounds.

Only those candidates who were not admitted to any DU colleges (after applying for CSAS UG) by 5 pm on September 17 are eligible for the first round of CSAS spot admissions, the university said.

After logging in to the dashboard, candidates have to select the spot admission option to proceed with the application form. The candidates are allowed to choose only those course and college combinations for which seats are vacant, DU added.

For further information, candidates can visit the Delhi University's admission portal.