DU UG Admission 2024: Apply for spot round 1 at admisison.uod.ac.in, direct link

The University of Delhi is scheduled to begin the online application process for the first round of spot admissions today, September 18. Applications for DU UG spot admissions can be submitted on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2024: Apply for spot round 1 at admisison.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

DU UG Admission 2024: Direct link to apply for spot round 1

In the notification for spot admissions, the university said that the list of vacant seats will be displayed at 10 am on September 18 and after that, candidates can apply through their dashboards. The application window for this round will close at 11:59 pm on September 19.

The university will declare seat allotment results for the first round of spot admissions at 3 pm on September 21. Candidates who get a seat in this round must accept it by 11:59 pm on September 22.

Colleges will verify and approve the applications by 4:59 pm on September 23.

The deadline for payment of fee is September 24 (4:59 pm).

It is mandatory for candidates to be admitted to the allotted seat in the spot round 1. Failure to accept the seat in the spot admission round will forfeit a candidate's eligibility for admission and s/he will be out of the admission process.

There is no option to withdraw or upgrade he allotted seats during spot admissions.

The university said only those candidates who had previously applied for CSAS UG but were not admitted by 5 pm on September 17 can apply for the spot admissions in the first round.

To be considered for spot admission, a candidate must opt for ‘Spot Admission’ after logging in to his/her dashboard. The candidate can select only those programme and college combinations for which seats are vacant.