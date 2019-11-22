AIIMS PG Entrance Result declared for January 2020 session at aiimsexams.org, direct link to check

education

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:11 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Friday declared the results of entrance test for Post Graduate Courses in January 2020 session. The exam was held for entrance in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

Candidates who have appeared in the Computer based test can check their AIIMS PG entrance results at aiimsexams.org. Here is the direct link to check your AIIMs PG entrance results.

This is the list of candidates who are provisionally eligible for online seat allocation/counselling (equivalent to 8 times the number of available seats in all AIIMS). This is not the complete list of all candidates who have qualified (above 50th percentile) . This list only includes those eligible candidates equivalent to eight times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS.

This list is merit wise and not roll number wise and includes only those candidates who are eligible for online seat allocation/ counselling (8 times the total number of seats available in all the above AIIMS).

The results of individual candidates will not be communicated over the phone. The entrance test for the Post Graduate Courses ( MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh(6 yrs), MDS) was held on November 17.