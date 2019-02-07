Alagappa University results 2018 released for UG courses, revaluation, backlog clearance details here

Alagappa University on Wednesday late evening released the Arts and Science exam results that were held in November 2018. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the university. Candidates can visit the official website alagappauniversity.ac.in and login to check their results.

The undergraduate/ UG results for its affiliated colleges have been released. Candidates can visit the official website and go to the ‘examination results’ section and click on ‘Affiliated College’ and click on the UG results link. On the login page candidates will have to key in their registration number to view their results.

Candidates can also apply for revaluation if they are not satisfied with their results. Students will have to obtain a photocopy of answer script before apply for revaluation.Students can apply for obtaining photocopy within 15 days from the date of publication of result i.e., February 6. Photocopy should be issued within 30 days from the dat eof result publication. The application for revaluation should be done within 10 days from the date of receipt of photocopy of the answer script.

The Alagappa University notice also reads that, “ As per UGC new guidelines students of all programmes / mode of study are offered 2 years grace period to clear their backlog papers beyond the scheduled duration of their courses.This regulation comes into effect for students admitted into various programmes from the academic year 2017-18 onwards.”

Alagappa University result: Steps to check results

Visit the official website at alagappauniversity.ac.in

Go to the ‘Examinations’ tab

Click on the ‘exam results’ tab

Click on ‘UG result’ link

Enter your registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 07:50 IST