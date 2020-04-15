All educational institutions to maintain academic schedule through online teaching: MHA

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:39 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued revised guidelines as to which sectors and industries will continue to function during the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

As per the guidelines, all educational, training, coaching institutions shall remain closed, however, these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching during the lockdown.

“To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities have been allowed which will come into effect from 20th April. 2020. These limited exemptions will be operationalized by states/UTs / district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines,” read the directive by the MHA.

“Maximum use of Doordarshan and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes,” it further read.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown in a televised address to the nation. And the 21-day lockdown which was slated to end yesterday was extended till May 3.