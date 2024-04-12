Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Result 2024 on April 12, 2024. The BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year results has been announced and can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and examresult.ap.nic.in. AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP 1st year, 2nd year results declared(File photo)

The BIEAP 1st year and 2nd year results will be available to candidates on HT Portal website as well.

The AP Inter Result 2024 was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage and other details have also been announced by the Board.

AP Inter Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for BIEAP Intermediate first and second year examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2024 on the home page.

Enter your credentials and log in

Your AP Intermediate Result score will appear on the screen

Download the AP Inter Results mark sheet and take its printout.

This year the first year examination was started on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The second-year examination commenced on March 2 and ended on March 20, 2024. The AP Inter 2nd year examination was also conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

The AP Intermediate practical examination was conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, 2024, for vocational courses in two sessions- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.