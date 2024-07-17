Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12. The supplementary examination admit card for Class 10 and Class 12 is available to candidates on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12 out at cgbse.nic.in, download link here

Students who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by using their registration number and date of birth. All the appearing candidates can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket.

CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12: How to download

Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Click on CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 supplementary examination will be conducted from July 24 to August 8, 2024 and Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 supplementary examination will be held from July 23 to August 12, 2024.

This year, Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 results was announced on May 9. A total of 3,40,220 candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination, out of which, 2,57,072 passed. A total of 2,08,789 students passed the Chhattisgarh Class 12 examinations 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 50.74% and Class 10 was 75.61%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.