Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 out at karresults.nic.in, 23.73% students pass

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has declared Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024. The PUC 2 July/July 2024 examination 3 results is available to candidates who appeared for the examination on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 out, 23.73% students pass (Kunal Patil/HT file)

This year a total of 76005 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 75466 candidates appeared. Out of the total number of candidates, 17,911 candidates have passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 3. The overall pass percentage is 23.73%.

The overall pass percentage of boys is 21.65% and girls pass percentage is 26.65%. A total of 44027 boys appeared for the exam out of which 9531 candidates passed, whereas, a total of 31,439 girls appeared for the exam out of which 8380 candidates passed.

The overall pass percentage of Arts stream is 21.71%, Commerce stream is 23.58% and Science stream is 27.06%.

The Karnataka PUC 2 examination 3 was held from June 24 to July 5, 2024. The examination was conducted in 248 examination centres across the state. Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 3 was conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

The valuation was held in 12 camps from July 9 to July 14, 2024 and 2293 valuators participated in the valuation work.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024: How to check

All appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.