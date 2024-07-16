 Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link & how to check scores here - Hindustan Times
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link & how to check scores here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 16, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check scores is given here.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka class 12 examination 3 can check the results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 declared, direct link to check here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 declared, direct link to check here

The Karnataka PUC 2 examination 3 was conducted from June 24 to July 5, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 3 was conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary exam results was announced on May 21, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination was held from April 29 to May 16 at 301 examination centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Exam and College Guide
