The Council of Higher Secondary Education released the CHSE Odisha Commerce and Science Stream Class 12 Result 2023 on May 31. The CHSE plus two commerce and science results were announced at 11 a.m. Candidates will be able to check the CHSE Odisha 12th class results at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha Plus Two Science and Commerce Results 2023 Live Updates CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2023 declared, here's direct link to check (HT file)

This year, around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The CHSE started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10.

This year CHSE Odisha conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. This year class 12th Science and Commerce exams concluded on April 4 while Arts exams concluded on April 5.

CHSE Odisha result 2023: Steps to check the results

To check the CHSE Odisha plus two results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your login details

CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

