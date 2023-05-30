Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live: HSE Science, Commerce result announced
CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students. Result links will be activated soon on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.

Odisha HSE results of Arts stream will be declared later.

This year, around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The CHSE had started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10.

When available, the direct link to check Odisha Plus Two results will be shared here. Follow this blog for the latest updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    Odisha 12th Science result 2023: Over 92,000 students

    A total of 92,950 candidates appeared for the exam in Science stream, of whom 90,679 are regular students.

  • May 31, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Odisha 12th result 2023: Plus Two Science, Commerce results out

    CHSE has announced Odisha board 12th Science and Commerce board exam results.

  • May 31, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Odisha 12th result 2023: PC begins

    The press conference of Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results has started.

  • May 31, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    Odisha HSE Science, Commerce results 2023: Anytime now

    Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results will be announced anytime now. The time for result announcement is 11 am.

  • May 31, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results in a few minutes

    A few minutes remaining. 

    Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results will be out at 11 am. 

  • May 31, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results: PC begins soon

    The press conference of Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results begins at 11 am. Students can check all key details here. 

  • May 31, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2023: What is required to check marks?

    To check Odish board exam results, a student needs to use his/her board exam roll number.

  • May 31, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    List of websites for Odisha 12th HSE result 2023

    After the announcement, check your HSC Science, Commece results on chseodisha.nic.in and/or orissaresults.nic.in.

  • May 31, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2023: 30 minutes remaining

    Around 30 minutes remaining till Odisha HSE 12th Science, Commerce result 2023. The Press conference begins at 11 am. 

  • May 31, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha HSE Plus Two result 2023: 3.5 lakh students

    In the Odish 12th HSE exam, around 3.5 lakh students appeared this year. Results will be out at 11 am today.

  • May 31, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2023: How to check results

    1. Go to orissaresults.nic.in.
    2. Open the HSE +2 result link.
    3. Select stream, if required.
    4. Enter your roll number and login.
    5. Check your result.
  • May 31, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    Odisha HSE result 2023: Result time

    Odisha Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams will be out at 11 am. 

  • May 31, 2023 09:38 AM IST

    Odisha +2 Results 2023: Last 5 years pass percentage 

    2022: 94.12

    2021: 95.15

    2020: 70.21

    2019: 72.33

    2018: 76.98

  • May 31, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    Odisha Plus Two Results 2023: Keep admit cards ready 

    Keep your roll number and registration number ready to check results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

  • May 31, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Steps to download marksheets 

    Go to orissaresults.nic.in

    The link to download Class 12 results will be on home page. Open it.

    Select stream, if required.

    Enter roll number and/or other required details.

    Submit and view marks sheets.

  • May 31, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Login credentials required 

    Students are advised to keep these information ready:

    Board exam registration number

    Roll number

  • May 31, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: How to check

    Go to orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

    On the home page, click on the link for Class 12 Science or Commerce results.

    Enter the required login details.

    Submit and download mark sheet.

  • May 31, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Where to check Science, Commerce scores?

    Once announced, students can check Odisha board exam results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

  • May 31, 2023 08:40 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Around 1 lakh candidates appeared 

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be announced at 11 am today. Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for Science, Commerce stream examination this year. 

  • May 31, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    Odisha CHSE Plus Two 12th result 2023: Around 3.5 lakh students appeared

    Around 3.5 lakh students took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12th final exams this year. Science and Commerce results will be declared today, May 31, at 11 am. 

  • May 31, 2023 07:26 AM IST

    Odisha HSE 12th result 2023: Use roll number to check marks

    Odisha HSE 12th results will be out at 11 am after which students can go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in and check their marks using roll numbers. 

  • May 31, 2023 07:02 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2023: When is Arts results?

    Odisha Class 12 Arts result date is not confirmed yet. HSE Science and Commerce results will be out today at 11 am. 

  • May 31, 2023 06:38 AM IST

    CHSE HSE Plus Two result 2023: Result time

    Odisha CHSE 12th Science and Commerce stream results will be declared at 11 am.

  • May 31, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    CHSE 12th result 2023: Odisha HSE Science, Commerce results today

    CHSE is going to announce Odisha plus two HSE Science and Commerce stream results today. Arts results will be declared later.

  • May 30, 2023 07:29 PM IST

    Odisha Class 12th Result 2023: Where to check 

    Once announced, students can check their marks on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in.

  • May 30, 2023 07:04 PM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Releasing tomorrow 

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results will be announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.

  • May 30, 2023 05:52 PM IST

    CHSE Odisha result 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the result tab

    Key in your login details

    CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take the print for future reference.

    The result will be displayed on the screen.

  • May 30, 2023 04:40 PM IST

    CHSE 12th result 2023: List of websites

    orissaresults.nic.in 

     chseodisha.nic.in

  • May 30, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    CHSE 12th result 2023 Odisha Board: Date and Time

    Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Class 12 result on May 31 at 11 am.

  • May 30, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    CHSE Odisha result 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the result tab

    Key in your log in details

    CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take the print for future reference.

    The result will be displayed on the screen.

  • May 30, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2023: Result date

    The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Class 12 results before May 31.

  • May 30, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th result: List of websites

    orissaresults.nic.in 

     chseodisha.nic.in.

  • May 30, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    Odisha HSE Plus Two result 2023: Where to check Science, Commerce results

    1. Orissaresults.nic.in.
    2. Chseodisha.nic.in.
  • May 30, 2023 10:23 AM IST

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2023 date and time

    Odisha HSE Plus Two Science and Commerce results will be announced by May 31. Arts results will be declared later.

chse odisha board exam result

