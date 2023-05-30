CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live: HSE Science, Commerce result announced
CHSE Odisha 12th HSE Result 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Plus Two or HSE results announced. Links soon on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha 12th Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students. Result links will be activated soon on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers.
Odisha HSE results of Arts stream will be declared later.
This year, around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two examinations. The CHSE had started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10.
When available, the direct link to check Odisha Plus Two results will be shared here. Follow this blog for the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
May 31, 2023 11:11 AM IST
Odisha 12th Science result 2023: Over 92,000 students
A total of 92,950 candidates appeared for the exam in Science stream, of whom 90,679 are regular students.
May 31, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Odisha 12th result 2023: Plus Two Science, Commerce results out
CHSE has announced Odisha board 12th Science and Commerce board exam results.
May 31, 2023 11:03 AM IST
Odisha 12th result 2023: PC begins
The press conference of Odisha 12th Science, Commerce results has started.
May 31, 2023 11:01 AM IST
May 31, 2023 10:56 AM IST
May 31, 2023 10:49 AM IST
May 31, 2023 10:41 AM IST
May 31, 2023 10:40 AM IST
May 31, 2023 10:32 AM IST
May 31, 2023 10:18 AM IST
May 31, 2023 10:09 AM IST
May 31, 2023 09:43 AM IST
May 31, 2023 09:38 AM IST
Odisha +2 Results 2023: Last 5 years pass percentage
2022: 94.12
2021: 95.15
2020: 70.21
2019: 72.33
2018: 76.98
May 31, 2023 09:27 AM IST
May 31, 2023 09:18 AM IST
May 31, 2023 09:07 AM IST
May 31, 2023 08:58 AM IST
May 31, 2023 08:48 AM IST
May 31, 2023 08:40 AM IST
May 31, 2023 07:52 AM IST
May 31, 2023 07:26 AM IST
May 31, 2023 07:02 AM IST
May 31, 2023 06:38 AM IST
May 31, 2023 06:22 AM IST
May 30, 2023 07:29 PM IST
May 30, 2023 07:04 PM IST
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Releasing tomorrow
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce Class 12 or Plus Two or HSE final results for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The CHSE Odisha class 12th science and commerce stream results will be announced at 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar.
May 30, 2023 05:52 PM IST
May 30, 2023 04:40 PM IST
May 30, 2023 02:33 PM IST
May 30, 2023 02:30 PM IST
May 30, 2023 12:17 PM IST
May 30, 2023 11:33 AM IST
May 30, 2023 10:39 AM IST
May 30, 2023 10:23 AM IST
