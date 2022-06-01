GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa board Class 10th result out, direct link

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final exam results, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on gbshse.info. GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Live Updates.

<strong>GBSHSE SSC result 2022: Direct link</strong>

This year, the Goa board conducted SSC exams in two terms. Goa board term 1 exam was held from December 1 to December 12 and Goa board term 2 exam was conducted from April 5 to April 26.

The examination was held in 31 centers and 173 sub centers across the state.

GBSGSE said that consolidated results sheets will be available for download from June 3 at 9:00 a.m.

This year a total of 20,572 candidates have appeared for SSC exam in Goa. These include 10,530 boys and 10,04 girls.

Last year the Goa board SSC examination result was based on the internal assessment and special scheme as conducting exam was not possible due to COVID-19.