Home / Education / Board Exams / GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board Class 10 Results releasing today
Live

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board Class 10 Results releasing today

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board 10th Results will be announced today, June 1, 2022 at 2 pm. Candidates can check the latest developments on Goa Board results below. 
GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board 10th Results at gbshse.info
GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board 10th Results at gbshse.info(HT File)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. Goa Board 10th Results will be announced by the Board at 5.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. 

The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on June 3, 2022 from 9 am onwards. The result booklet will also be available on official website of this Board. The list of other websites to locate candidates SSC result will be available on gbshse.info. 

The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from April 5 to April 26, 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state. A total of 20572 candidates have registered for Class 10 examination this year. Candidates can check the latest updates below. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 01, 2022 01:16 PM IST

    Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022: Last year data

    In 2021, the result was declared on the basis of internal assessment and special scheme designed to finalise result based on Std 9 and 10 internal marks for March 2021 exam and pass percentage was 99.72 percent. 

  • Jun 01, 2022 12:41 PM IST

    GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Where to check result 

    gbshse.info

  • Jun 01, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    Goa Board 10th Result 2022: 20k students waiting for result 

    This year around 20k students are waiting for Goa Board 10th Result 2022. A total of 20572 candidates have registered for Class 10 exams out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girl candidates. 

  • Jun 01, 2022 12:16 PM IST

    Goa SSC Result 2022: When was exam conducted 

    The Goa Board SSC examination was conducted from April 5 to April 26, 2022 at 31 examination centres and 173 subcentres across the state.

  • Jun 01, 2022 12:09 PM IST

    Goa Board SSC Result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. 

    Click on Goa Board SSC Result 2022 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jun 01, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022: When will consolidated result sheets be available 

    The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on June 3, 2022 from 9 am onwards. The result booklet will also be available on official website of this Board.

  • Jun 01, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    Goa Class 10 Result 2022: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. The result will also be available on third party result websites. 

  • Jun 01, 2022 11:52 AM IST

    Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Date and Time 

    Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. Goa Board 10th Results will be announced by the Board at 5.30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa board board exam result
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam 2022: Here is what students said after paper

  • CBSE Class 12 Banking Exam 2022: Mariyam Masroor, a class 12 student of LDC Public School, Soraon in Prayagraj said that the question paper was of average difficulty and tougher than the one they got in term-1 exam.
CBSE Board Banking exams 2022: What students said about the question paper. Check exam analysis through students reactions.(HT File)
CBSE Board Banking exams 2022: What students said about the question paper. Check exam analysis through students reactions.(HT File)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022: Check science, commerce marks on HT portal

RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022 will be announced at 2 pm on June 1, 2022. The Class 12 science, commerce marks can be checked on HT Portal. Check the steps below. 
RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022: Check science, commerce marks on HT portal(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022: Check science, commerce marks on HT portal(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Websites to check Rajasthan Science, Commerce result

  • RBSE 12th result 2022 for Science, Commerce streams releasing at 2 pm. Here is the list of websites to check scores. 
RBSE 12th Result 2022: Websites to check Rajasthan Science, Commerce result(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
RBSE 12th Result 2022: Websites to check Rajasthan Science, Commerce result(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board Class 10 Results releasing today

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board 10th Results will be announced today, June 1, 2022 at 2 pm. Candidates can check the latest developments on Goa Board results below. 
GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board 10th Results at gbshse.info(HT File)
GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2022 Live: Goa Board 10th Results at gbshse.info(HT File)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
board exams

RBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 result on mobile 

RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream will be announced today, June 1, 2022. The result can be checked on mobile through these simple steps given below. 
RBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 result on mobile
RBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 result on mobile
Published on Jun 01, 2022 11:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan BSER Science, Commerce results today at 2 pm

  • BSER Science, Commerce Results 2022: Class 12 final examination results for Science and Commerce streams will be declared on June 1 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Results will also be available on the HT portal. 
RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan BSER Science, Commerce results today at 2 pm
RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan BSER Science, Commerce results today at 2 pm
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 12:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for Science & Commerce on June 1 at 2pm

RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for Science and Commerce releasing on June 1, 2022. The result will be announced at 2 pm tomorrow. 
RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for Science &amp; Commerce on June 1 at 2pm(PTI)
RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for Science & Commerce on June 1 at 2pm(PTI)
Updated on May 31, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow

NIOS Public Exams 2022 registration for Class 10, 12 begins tomorrow. Candidates can check the details given below. 
NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow
NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow
Published on May 31, 2022 06:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list

  • NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result: This year, Delphi Oinam who scored 595 marks (99.17%) has topped the Class 10 board examination in Nagaland.
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list
Published on May 31, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check results

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 has been declared. The list of websites were result link will be available is given below. 
Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check results
Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check results
Updated on May 31, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022  has been declared. Candidates can go through how to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results given below. 
NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results(PTI Photo)
NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results(PTI Photo)
Updated on May 31, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

Nagaland Board released NBSE Class 10 and 12th result at nbsenl.edu.in

  • NBSE has announced the Class 10th and 12th result today at NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in
Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12th result today at nbsenl.edu.in(HT File)
Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12th result today at nbsenl.edu.in(HT File)
Updated on May 31, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am

  • WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 final result will be announced on June 3 at 9 am. 
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am(File)
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am(File)
Updated on May 30, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

West Bengal board Madrasah exam result out at wbresults.nic.in, direct link here

  • WBBME has declared WB Madrasah Result 2022 has been declared today, on May 30, 2022.
West Bengal board Madrasah exam result out at wbresults.nic.in, direct link here
West Bengal board Madrasah exam result out at wbresults.nic.in, direct link here
Published on May 30, 2022 02:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results tomorrow; Where and how to check 

  • NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results will be announced on Tuesday afternoon at nbsenl.edu.in
NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results tomorrow; Where and how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results tomorrow; Where and how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 30, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out