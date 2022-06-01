Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Website to check Class 10 results
  • GBSGSE SSC result 2022: The direct link to check Goa board SSC results 2022 is available on gbshse.info.
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 05:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Result of Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) or Class 10 final exam conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has been declared. Students can check GBSHSE SSC results on the board website. Goa board 10th result 2022 live updates.

The direct link to check Goa board SSC results 2022 is available on gbshse.info.

To check Goa board SSC results, students need to use their board exam seat number, school index number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow: 

How to check Goa board 10th result 2022

  1. Go to gbshse.info
  2. Click on the result 2022 tab
  3. Next, click on get result
  4. Now, select SSC result 2022
  5. Enter seat number, school index number and date of birth
  6. Submit and view result.

This year, GBSHSE conduced SSC exams in two terms. Term 1 exam was held from December 1 to December 12 and term 2 exam was conducted from April 5 to April 26.

A total of 20,572 candidates have appeared for SSC exam in Goa. These include 10,530 boys and 10,04 girls.

 

Wednesday, June 01, 2022
