Jharkhand board Class 10 result 2024 declared, steps to check JAC Matric scores

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)’s Class 10th (Matric) final exam results have been announced. The Jharkhand Board 10th results scorecards is available on the board’s website, jacresults.com. Additionally, students can check their marks on the HT portal. Check the latest information on Jharkhand board exam results on our live blog: JAC 10th result 2024 live updates JAC Jharkhand board Class 10 result 2024 today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jharkhand board Class 10th result 2024 on the HT portal

JAC 10th result 2024 overall pass percentage is 90.39%. This year, a total of 421678 candidates have enrolled for the Class 10 examination, out of which 418623 candidates have appeared in it. Out of the total, 198262 boys have appeared for the exam, and 220361 girls have appeared.

A total of 378398 have passed the examination out of which 177849 boys have passed and 200549 girls have passed. The overall pass percentage of boys is 89.70% and girls is 91%.

E.Singhbhum district has topped with 94% followed by Hazaribagh with 93.83% and third spot is of Giridih with 93.44%.

Steps to check JAC Jharkhand board Matric result 2024

Go to jacresults.com.

Open the Class 10 result link on the home page.

Enter your roll code, roll number

Check and download your result.

In the press conference, the Jharkhand board will announce the names of toppers and their marks. Further, it will share the pass percentage, gender-wise result and other information related to the result.

The result will be displayed on the JAC website and the HT portal after the press conference. For original copies of marks sheets, students will have to wait for a few days as it will be sent to the schools.

The board may also announce details about the supplementary examination and the process to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets during the press conference.

Last year, 4,33,643 students had registered for the Class 10 board exam in Jharkhand, of whom 4,27,294 students appeared. A total of 4,07,559 or 95.38 per cent students passed the exam.