JAC 10th result 2024 live: Jharkhand board Matric result today on jacresults.com

JAC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Matric or Class 10th final examination results today, April 19. The results will be published via a press conference at 11:30 a.m., after which students can check their scores on jacresults.com using roll codes and roll numbers. ...Read More

The JAC 10th result 2024 will also be shown on the HT portal, in addition to the official website. Students can use this link to check their marks.

JAC 10th result 2024 on the HT portal

If accessing the official website is difficult, students can use the HT portal to check their scores quickly. There is also an option to register early. Those who register for JAC 10th results on the HT portal will be notified when the scorecards are available.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on JAC Jharkhand board 10th or Matric result 2024, such as direct link, toppers' list, pass percentage