JAC 10th result 2024 live: Jharkhand board Matric result today on jacresults.com

JAC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Matric or Class 10th final examination results today, April 19. The results will be published via a press conference at 11:30 a.m., after which students can check their scores on jacresults.com using roll codes and roll numbers. ...Read More
The JAC 10th result 2024 will also be shown on the HT portal, in addition to the official website. Students can use this link to check their marks.
JAC 10th result 2024 on the HT portal
If accessing the official website is difficult, students can use the HT portal to check their scores quickly. There is also an option to register early. Those who register for JAC 10th results on the HT portal will be notified when the scorecards are available.
JAC 10th result 2024 live: The physical copies of Jharkhand Class 10 marks sheets will be sent to schools. Students can also download the digital copies of the document from DigiLocker. They can go to digilocker.gov.in or the app, select Class X marks sheet and then select Jharkhand State Board to access the document.
JAC 10th result 2024 live: The overall pass percentage announced in the Jharkhand board Matric result last year was 95.38 per cent. The pass percentage of girls and boys was similar – 95.54 per cent girls and 95.19 per cent boys cleared the examination.
JAC 10th result 2024 live: In the Jharkhand board Matric result press conference, the following details will be shared:
- Names of top ten rank holders of the Matric exam
- The total number of candidates who registered, appeared for the exam and qualified.
- Overall pass percentage.
- Gender-wise result.
- District-wise result, etc.
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
- Open the Jharkhand board page
- Open the Class 10th (Matric) result page
- Enter your roll number
- Login and check the result.
The direct link to access the Jharkhand Class 10 result page is given above.
JAC 10th result 2024 live: As announced earlier, the Jharkhand board Class 10 result will be declared on the HT portal. Students can now register using the link below:
Pre-registration will make candidates eligible to get alerts on mobile phones when the scorecard download link is activated.
To check Jharkhand board Class 10 results on the official website, follow these steps:
- Go to jacresults.com.
- Open the Class 10th result link displayed on the home page.
- Enter your roll code and roll number and submit.
- Check your marks sheet.
JAC 10th result 2024 live: The Jharkhand Academic Council will hold the Matric result press conference at 11:30 am. The PC will announce the names of top rank holders along with their marks in the board examination. The Jharkhand 10th toppers' list will be shared here when it is released by the board.
JAC 10th result 2024 live: Following are the official websites for Jharkhand board Matric results:
jacresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jharresults.nic.in
JAC 10th result 2024 live updates: To view the Jharkhand board Matric results, students must use their board exam roll codes and roll numbers. These information are mentioned on the admit cards.
JAC 10th result 2024 live updates: The JAC Matric result will be declared today, April 19. The board has called a press conference at 11:30 am. In the PC, names of board toppers, pass percentage, and other details will be shared, and the results will be available on the board website and on the HT portal after the PC is over.
The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the Class 10th or Matric examination results today, April 19.