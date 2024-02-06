 MP board Class 12th exams 2024 begin in 7,500 centres across state - Hindustan Times
MP board Class 12 exams 2024 begin in 7,500 centres across state

ANI | , Bhopal
Feb 06, 2024 01:04 PM IST

As per the exam schedule, released by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, the last paper is on March 5.

The class 12 exams for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began on Tuesday in over 7,500 centres across the state.

Around 7 lakh students are taking MP board 12th final exams (ANI/For representation)

According to officials, nearly seven lakh students are appearing for the class 12 exams this year.

"There is no tension or nervousness inside as I have prepared well, a student appearing for the board exams said.

"Today we have the paper of Hindi. It is the first paper, so there is pressure and also happiness," Arpita Dangi, another student, said.

Divya Srivastava, a teacher, said several changes for the board examinations have been made this time and students were provided information and appropriate training regarding the same in advance.

"Today is the first paper for class 12 students. There are some new things this time like students writing the exams have to fill out an OMR sheet this time. Apart from one main copy, no supplementary copies will be given. Children have been prepared for these changes," she said.

