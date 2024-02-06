31 students miss MP board 10th exam in Dhar due to non-availability of admit cards

Due to the negligence of private school management, as many as 31 students in class 10 were deprived of exams due to the non-availability of admit cards on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. 31 students miss MP board 10th exam due to negligence of school management (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

After the private school, Archana Vidyapeeth did not issue admit cards to the children for the class 10th and 12th board examinations in Rajod of Dhar district. 31 students deprived of the class 10th examination blocked the Sardarpur Badnawar road with their parents.

Consequently, traffic in the area came to a standstill. The parents accused the private school, Archana Vidyapeeth, of playing with the future of the children and asked the administration to immediately decide against the operators of the said private schools.

The parents present at the protest site said, "The Archana Vidyapeeth of Rajod is run as a Higher Secondary School but 31 children of class 10th and 44 children of class 12th studying in the school are in trouble."

The parents further told that class 10th board exams started on Monday and class 12th board exams will start on Tuesday. The school didn't issue admission cards to their kids. The students were given a fake promise that they would get the admit cards on Monday morning.

The parents appealed to the administration to take immediate action to protect the future of the students deprived of examinations.

Police reached the protest spot. Officers, including the Rajod police station in-charge, arrived to explain to the parents and children who were blocking the road, after which the traffic jam ended.

District Education Officer Laxman Deora assured the students and their parents of all necessary actions.

"A letter has been written to the concerned department and board regarding the issue. Prompt action will be taken soon," said Deora.

A student, Archana, expressed her anger, saying, “We were told on Friday that our exams were unlikely to happen. We want to appear for our exams. Our academic year must not be wasted.”