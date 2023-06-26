Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS class 10th results announced at results.nios.ac.in, Know how to check

NIOS class 10th results announced at results.nios.ac.in, Know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 12:25 PM IST

NIOS Class 10th results 2023 released at results.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the class 10th results. Candidates who took the examination can download the class 10th or Secondary examination results from the official website at results.nios.ac.in. Candidates can check their results using their enrollment numbers.

NIOS class 10th results announced at results.nios.ac.in
NIOS class 10th results announced at results.nios.ac.in

Direct link to check NIOS class 10th result 2023

To download the NIOS class 10th results 2023 for the exams held in April or May 2023, candidates can follow the steps given below:

NIOS Class 10th results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your enrollment number and log in.

Check and download the result

Take the print of the result for future reference.

NIOS conducted the Senior Secondary and Secondary course examinations in April/May 2023. NIOS already announced the class 12th result on June 23.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios result nios class 10 + 1 more
nios result nios class 10
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out