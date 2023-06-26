Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Class 10 public exam results out on results.nios.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Candidates can check their marks on the official result portal of the institute, results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced result of April-May Public Examination for Secondary or Class 10 students. Candidates can check their marks on the official result portal of the institute, results.nios.ac.in. The direct link is given below.

NIOS result 2023 Class 10: Direct link

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Public exam was held from April 6 to May 8, 2023.

To check Secondary exam results, candidates are required to use their enrollment numbers as login credentials.

How to check NIOS Class 10 result 2023

  1. Go to the official website, results.nios.ac.in.
  2. Now, go to the Public Examination Result tab.
  3. Enter your enrollment number and login.
  4. Check and download your result.

On June 23, NIOS announced Public Exam results for Senior Secondary or Class 12 students.

Next, students have to collect migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate through their respective AIs.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
nios result nios board exam result + 1 more
nios result nios board exam result
