TS, AP Inter 2nd year exams 2022 begin today; admit cards, instructions

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will conduct Intermediate or Class 12 final exams from Saturday, May 7. Inter first year exams in both states started on Friday, May 6.

AP Inter hall tickets

TS Inter hall tickets

Candidates can go to jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in or tsbie.cgg.gov.in to download Inter first year or Inter 2nd year admit cards, respectively.

They need to bring a printout of the hall ticket to the exam venue to get entry inside the exam hall. Here are some general instructions for the IPE 2nd year exams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

TS, AP Inter exams 2022: Instructions for students

Follow COVID-19 guidelines at the exam venue. Wear masks, maintain social distancing. Do not stand in groups. Reach the exam venue well ahead of time. Bring a printout of the admit card to the exam venue. Do not share your utensils with others. Before answering the questions, read the instructions mentioned on the booklet and the question paper. Write roll number and other details on the answer sheet and continuation sheets. Leave enough time for revision of attempted questions at the end.