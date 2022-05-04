TS Inter hall ticket 2022 out, how to download IPE 1st, 2nd year admit cards

TS Inter Hall Tickets 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released admit cards for Intermediate first and second year final exams. TS Inter hall tickets 2022 are available on the board website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit cards using their previous exam hall ticket number and date of birth. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

<strong>TS Inter hall ticket 2022 Direct link</strong>

How to download TS Inter hall ticket 2022

Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on the IPE first or second year admit card download link. Login with the previous exam hall ticker number and date of birth. Download the admit card and save it for future use.

The April session of Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in Telangana will be conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022, as per the TS Inter exam time table, 2022.

The theory examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on the exam days.

The practical exams begun on March 23 and ended on April 8.

Ethics and Human Values exam took place on April 11 and the Environmental Education exam was held on April 12.

TS Inter exam 2022 dates.