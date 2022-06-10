WBCHSE HS result 2022 declared: West Bengal 12th Result out

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WBCHSE HS result 2022. The West Bengal Board 12th Result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

This year around 8 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 board examination that was conducted in offline mode. The West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 exams started on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. West Bengal Class 12 Result Live Updates

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

WBCHSE HS result 2022 declared: How to check

Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link.

Enter the login details and press submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.