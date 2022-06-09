West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live: Check scores on HT portal, direct link inside

West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live updates: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced Class 12 or Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik final examination result 2022 on June 10. The link to check results will be available on the Hindustan Times portal 12 pm onwards.

WBCHSE 12th result 2022 on HT portal

Students an check their scores on wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, and bangla.hindustantimes.com and as well.

This year, Adisha Deb Sharma from Cooch Behar has topped HS final exam in West Bengal by scoring 99.6% marks. A total of 272 students have shared the top 10 positions.

The overall pass percentage stood at 88.44%.

This year, WBCHSE Class 12 exams begun on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams in West Bengal this year.

Students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022.