BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for civil engineers on offer

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 09:19 IST

BPSC has invited online applications for assistant engineer (civil) recruitment. There are a total of 31 vacancies. Out of the 31 vacancies, six vacancies are reserved for women.

The online registration process will begin on March 11 and end on March 25. The last date to pay application fee is March 31. The last date to apply is April 9.

Candidates will have to send the hard copy of the filled application form by speed post to BPSC office so as to reach by April 16 by 5 pm.

Aspirants should have a graduation degree in civil engineering to apply for the posts. The applicant must be between 21 and 37 years of age. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for relaxation in age for reserved category candidates.

BPSC Official Notification

Applicants will have to clear a written test comprising of six papers including four compulsory and two optional papers. The questions will be objective in nature.The subjects include general English and general Hindi which will be qualifying in nature. Other than that questions from general studies and general engineering science will be asked. Every section will carry 100 marks each. The optional paper include civil engineering paper 1 and 2. The selected candidates will get a level 9 grade pay of Rs 5400.