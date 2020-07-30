CAT 2020 schedule released, online registration to begin from August 5

education

CAT 2020: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released the official schedule for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) on its official website. The online registration process will begin on August 5, 2020.

Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CAT 2020 examination online at iimcat.ac.in on or before September 16, 2020, until 5 pm.

The admit card for CAT 2020 examination will be released on October 28, 2020, on the official website.

IIM will be conducting a computer-based Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) on November 29, 2020, in two sessions at various examination centres spread across 156 cities throughout India. The results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2021.

“CAT 2020 process is to be conducted taking into account the COVID-19 crisis. The information provided by the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central & State governments and IIMs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information,” reads the official notice.

The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability