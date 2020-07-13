CBSE Board 12th Result 2020 declared at cbse.nic.in

education

CBSE Board Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE class 12 board exam results on its official website.

Students can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Students have to key in their roll number and school number centre number and admit card ID on the login page to check their results.

Earlier on June 26, CBSE informed the Supreme Court that the results for the pending examinations will be prepared on the basis of student’s performance in the previous examinations and internal assessments. The board also said that the students of Class 12th will be given an option to appear in pending exams to improve scores after conditions are conducive.

As per the new assessment scheme released by the board, the results of the students of both classes 10 and 12, who have completed all their CBSE board examinations, will be declared on the basis of their performance in the exams. It said that students who have appeared in more than three subjects in the board examinations, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

“There are very few students of class 10, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment,” the CBSE said.

CBSE 12th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for result 2020

3. Key in the details as required on the login page that opens

4. Submit

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print out of the same