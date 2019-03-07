CBSE Class 10 math examination analysis: Error and typo in question paper, say students

A number of students who appeared in CBSE Class 10 mathematics examination on Thursday said there was an error in the question relating to frequency. The sum of frequencies did not match. Also there were few misprints as in question number 20 in Set-I, question number 21 in Set-2 and question number 22 in Set-3.

Students of Lucknow Public School, South City said though none of the questions asked were out of syllabus but typo errors created problem for students. Shashwat Singh of LPS pointed out that there was an error in the question relating to frequency. One of students, Ankit Sahu of LPS, maintained that the paper was easy to score well.

Shekhar Sharma, one of their teacher, who assessed the question paper noted that the question paper was quite balanced one. A good combination of straight as well as tricky question.

He said there were few misprint as in question no 20 in Set-I, 21 in Set-2 and 22 in Set-3. Also the sum of frequencies did not match either. Overall the paper was of moderate difficulty level in which every student can easily yield more than a passing marks, he said.

A student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow Nandini Goel said “The paper was lengthy though questions were from practice papers itself.” Pranjal Singh said “In every set few questions were tricky but we were able to attempt all due to the enough practice done in school.”

Abhinav Srivastava, another student of the same school was of the opinion “Overall question paper was good as there was no surprise element.”Nandini Goel said “The paper was lengthy though questions were from practice papers itself.”

Bhopal

The Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary education who appeared for the maths paper on Thursday were satisfied with their performance. Many of them found the paper easy and scoring.

Sathya Sai Vidhya Vihar School, Indore student Promiti MItra said, “There were no tricky questions. Except a few, all the questions were from NCERT book. I am satisfied with my performance and so are most of my friends.”

St Francis School, Bhopal Prabhjot Singh said, “It was an easy but lengthy paper. Section A was too easy.”

Sagar Public School, Bhopal, student Poonam Barwal said, “I found difficulty in choosing a question from two options as both were of same difficulty level. It was overall a scoring paper.”

Campion School, Bhopal student Harijith said, “As it was announced that objective type questions will be asked but it was not there. However, it doesn’t make any difference as the paper was too easy.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:34 IST