CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exams 2020: Preparation tips for paper

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:44 IST

Computer Science is one of the optional subjects in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam.

Students who want to pursue computer engineering or BSc in Computer Science generally choose this subject.

Some find Computer Science easy, while many face difficulty in the programming part. CBSE Class 12 Computer Science exam is scheduled to be held on March 21.

Since the Computer Science exam can help students improve their overall percentage in the CBSE class 12 board exam, here are some useful tips to refer to during preparations.

Topics to focus on: Object Oriented Programming, Data Structure and Pointers, Boolean Algebra and Communication and Open Source Concepts.

Syllabus is supreme: As this subject requires you to already learn some technical stuff, don’t go for anything outside syllabus. Go to CBSE’s website, see the syllabus and stick to it. If you refer to number of books and sources, you might mess up things.

Programming: Students should pay attention to syntax rules of programming. If you put a single incorrect punctuation mark, you will lose marks since your programme will not run. Besides, don’t just read and try to mug up programmmes, write them and understand logic behind them

Consult your teacher: Practice programmes and get them checked by your teacher. Don’t ignore your weak points. Get your mistakes corrected so that you don’t have to suffer in the exam.

Boolean Algebra: You will be asked to answer equivalent Boolean Expression for a Logic Circuit in the exam. To score good marks in such questions, you must remember function of logic gates. Do not forget to learn K-map.

Previous years’ questions: Solve plenty of previous years’ question papers and model test papers. This practice will help you understand questions in a better way and develop a habit of completing the paper in the given time.