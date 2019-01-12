CBSE Class 12 exam date sheet revised, check fresh schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the dates of some subjects of Class 12 board examinations.

The exams that were scheduled on March 28 will now be held on April 2 while the papers scheduled on April 2 will be held on April 4.

The Computer Science paper and information practice papers have been rescheduled from March 28 to April 2, 2019, and Philosophy from April 2 to April 4, 2019, among other subjects.

Moreover, other papers including Philosophy, Entrepreneurship, Human Rights and Studies, Theatre Studies, Library and Info. Science that were scheduled on April 2 will now be held on April 4.

Check the CBSE Class 12 revised schedule here:

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 23:01 IST